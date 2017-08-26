WapTV Acquires Nigerian Blockbuster Movies

The Family Entertainment Channel, wapTV, has acquired a brand new set of popular Nigerian movies, by renowned production companies across the country, to keep its viewers fully entertained. These movies, which began on 15th August 2017, comprise of latest and classic English, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa and titles, starring your favourite stars; including Mercy Johnson, Odunlade Adekola, Genevieve Nnaji, Ali Nuhu, Mercy Aigbe, Aki and Pawpaw, Rahama Sadau, Femi Adebayo, Patience Ozokwor, Jide Kosoko, Rita Dominic, Nkem Owoh, Iyabo Ojo, Sanni Danja, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Pete Edochie, Tonto Dikeh, Yakubu Mohd, Toyin Aimakhu, John Okafor (Mr Ibu) and many others.

The Managing Director of wapTV, Wole Adenuga said: “We value our viewers of every age, ethnic background, gender and socio-economic class; they all deserve the very best and we have gone great lengths to procure a wide range of much-loved Nigerian movies to add to the channel’s diverse content of TV Dramas and Comedies, Music Videos, Children’s Programmes, Sports, Cooking Shows, Telenovelas, Reality Shows, Comedy Skits, Talk Shows and lots more.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

