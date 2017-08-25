Watch A Moment Crazy Woman Jumped 12th Floor Of A Ritzy Hotel Central Park New York City In An Attempt To Escape From Policemen (Photo/Video)

A woman jumped to her death from the 12th floor of ritzy 1 Hotel Central Park on Tuesday, letting go from about 120 feet above the pavement as police tried to convince her to come to safety.

In the video shared online, the woman is seen standing on the window of the fancy hotel while police can be seen above trying to talk her out of committing suicide. She eventually let go and fell to her death.

Watch the video below.

