Watch An Incredible Moment When Dr Pimple Removed

Dr Pimple Popper has been at it again, this time tackling a massive ‘unicorn’ cyst from the centre of a man’s forehead.

Dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee certainly doesn’t shy away from the most gruesome procedures as she works tirelessly to help people with drastic skin issues.

The doctor regularly removes huge spots, blackheads and cysts from her patients and has become an internet sensation sharing her most challenging procedures.

And in her latest exploits the fearless skin doctor spends 20 minutes patiently removing the huge growth from her patient’s face.

Not only does she pop the massive cyst, she also makes the liquid is completely drained from the man’s face.

