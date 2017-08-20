WATCH: Efe Oraka performs Ed Sheeran, Beyonce & Ben E. King mashup on A3 Session

Remember our BNM Red Alert for May? Yes, the absolutely stunning Efe Oraka did a number on A3 Sessions for Freeme TV! The soulful songbird performs a perfectly seamless blend of Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Give Me Love‘, Beyonce‘s ‘Drunk in Love‘ and Ben E. King‘s ‘Stand By Me‘. Watch the video below:

The post WATCH: Efe Oraka performs Ed Sheeran, Beyonce & Ben E. King mashup on A3 Session appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

