WATCH: Efe Oraka performs Ed Sheeran, Beyonce & Ben E. King mashup on A3 Session

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Remember our BNM Red Alert for May? Yes, the absolutely stunning Efe Oraka did a number on A3 Sessions for Freeme TV! The soulful songbird performs a perfectly seamless blend of Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Give Me Love‘, Beyonce‘s ‘Drunk in Love‘ and Ben E. King‘s ‘Stand By Me‘.  Watch the video below:

