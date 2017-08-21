Watch JAY Z pay Tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

JAY Z in his set during V Festival paid tribute to Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington who committed suicide in July. The rapper performed his collabo with the band “Numb/Encore” of their joint EP “Collision Course.” “Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” JAY Z told the audience, “Linkin Park, one time, tonight. Please […]

