Watch JAY Z pay Tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

JAY Z in his set during V Festival paid tribute to Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington who committed suicide in July. The rapper performed his collabo with the band “Numb/Encore” of their joint EP “Collision Course.” “Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” JAY Z told the audience, “Linkin Park, one time, tonight. Please […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

