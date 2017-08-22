5 favourites candidates for non-executive SABC board named – Eyewitness News
5 favourites candidates for non-executive SABC board named
Eyewitness News
Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu, John Matisonn, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and Krish Naidoo have made it onto the shortlist. FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied. SABC · Non-executive SABC interim board members.
SABC board: Committee agrees on 36 names for interviews
ANC nominates Snuki Zikalala for SABC board
SABC board shortlist could be known by end of Tuesday
