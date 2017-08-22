Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 favourites candidates for non-executive SABC board named – Eyewitness News

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

5 favourites candidates for non-executive SABC board named
Eyewitness News
Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu, John Matisonn, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and Krish Naidoo have made it onto the shortlist. FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied. SABC · Non-executive SABC interim board members.
SABC board: Committee agrees on 36 names for interviewsNews24
ANC nominates Snuki Zikalala for SABC boardDaily Maverick
SABC board shortlist could be known by end of TuesdayIndependent Online
Politicsweb –htxt.africa
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.