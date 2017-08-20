WATCH: Mugabe sons are victims of their upbringing – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
WATCH: Mugabe sons are victims of their upbringing
Independent Online
Chatunga Bellarmine, unlike Robert jr who is more reserved, likes a good night out and flaunting the first family's wealth. Harare – The Mugabe sons, Robert jr, 25, and Chatunga Bellarmine, 21, deserve some sympathy. They are children of super-rich …
Angry passengers left stranded as dozens of flights to and from Zimbabwe delayed
Robert Mugabe National Youth Day – An Insult to Zimbabwe's heroes
Zimbabwe declares holiday on Mugabe's birthday
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!