Watch New Music Video: Ex BBNaija Housemate Soma – Liquor
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Soma has released his new music video titled Liquor
Soma‘s music video for Liquor.
Quite the singer, this one.
Watch below..
The post Watch New Music Video: Ex BBNaija Housemate Soma – Liquor appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!