Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch performances from final round of The Voice Nigeria battles – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Watch performances from final round of The Voice Nigeria battles
Pulse Nigeria
In the final round of The Voice Nigeria battles, 8 more contestants make it through to the next stage. Watch all the performance from the episode. Published: 29 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · The Voice Nigeria final battles play Team Timi
#TheVoiceNigeria: The battle before the lives! Everyone who made it through and the talents we said goodbye toYNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.