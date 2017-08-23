Watch: World’s largest samosa record smashed in London – Firstpost
Firstpost
Watch: World's largest samosa record smashed in London
London (United Kingdom): The world record for the largest samosa was smashed in London on Tuesday by a whopping version of the popular Asian snack weighing in at 153.1 (337.5 pounds) kilogrammes. A dozen volunteers from the Muslim Aid UK charity …
Here's a look at the world's largest samosa made in London
Meet The World's Biggest Samosa
This London-Made Samosa Makes It To The Guinness World Records! [WATCH]
