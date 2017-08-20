Watzke Hits Out At Barcelona , For Role In Dembele Saga

Borussia Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke has lashed out at Barcelona for exerting undue influence on winger, Ousmane Dembele.

The France youngster has been involved in a transfer saga with Dortmund and was suspended for missing training without consent.

Speaking to Sky, Watzke spoke witheringly of “glorious” Barcelona, accusing the Catalan club of playing a central role in the stand-off.

“It is not that Ous is making fun of us, he simply declines to do his job. That is a new quality,” Watzke said.

“And we should talk about the role of glorious FC Barcelona in this matter.

“On Wednesday [last week] we met with Barcelona’s officials. Our positions were very far away from each other. Then, on Thursday, he did not show up at the training.

“The timing of these events is very curious. You don’t believe a 20-year-old will refuse to go to training without his possible new club liking that?”

“They must pay the fee we want for this player, who has four years left on his contract, after they received €222million for Neymar.

“If they match our requirements soon then there will be a transfer. Otherwise, there won’t be.

“Dembele would have to apologise to the team and the club. Then it is possible, of course [that Dembele has a future in Dortmund].”

