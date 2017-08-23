Wayne Rooney retires from International Football

Manchester United and England‘s all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international football after turning down the chance to be part of the England squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers. The Everton striker, 31, was asked by national coach Gareth Southgate to be involved in the games against Malta and Slovakia […]

The post Wayne Rooney retires from International Football appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

