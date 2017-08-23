Pages Navigation Menu

Wayne Rooney Retires

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Sports

England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney announced on Wednesday he is retiring from international football with immediate effect, despite England manager Gareth Southgate telling him he had earned a recall. The 31-year-old — scorer of 53 goals in 119 appearances for his country — told Southgate of his decision during a phone conversation. “Having already thought …

