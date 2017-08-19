We Are Delighted by Buhari’s Return – #ResumeOrResign Conveners

Conveners of the #ResumeOrResign protest have said they are pleased with the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement on Saturday, the group said Buhari’s return comes at a time when Nigeria is in dire need of leadership to overcome the various economic socio-political challenges that threaten our collective hope and aspirations to peaceful coexistence, growth and development.

Buhari left the country on May 7 spending 103 days in London treating an undisclosed ailment.

Read the full statement below:

We are excited by President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria today having completed his medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

2. His return comes at a time when Nigeria is in dire need of leadership to overcome the various economic socio-political challenges that threaten our collective hope and aspirations to peaceful coexistence, growth & development.

3. We would like to use this medium to thank all Nigerians who participated in our #ResumeOrResign sit outs at home & abroad in any way.

4. As he returns, we urge President Buhari to immediately get to work. We urge him to fulfill his campaign promises to the Nigerian people which include creating jobs, defeating the menace of corruption, revamping the economy, overcoming the many security challenges that threaten our national security, putting an end to the pervasive religious and ethnic & reuniting the country.

We expect Mr. President to urgently address all the various threats coming from different groups, including the issue of quit notice, food poisoning, Biafra agitation and hate speeches flying around.

5. We also reiterate our oft stated demand for full disclosure relating to the nature of illness President Buhari suffered from, the nature of treatment he underwent and the cost of that treatment.

God bless Nigeria.

SIGNED:

Charles Oputa (Leader, #ResumeOrResign)

FOR: Our Mumu Don Do Movement

Deji Adeyanju (Co-Convener – #ResumeOrResign)

FOR: Concerned Nigerians

Ariyo Dare Atoye (Co-Convener – #ResumeOrResign)

For: Coalition in Defence Of Nigerian Democracy

Jude Ndukwe (Co-Convener – #ResumeOrResign)

For: Movement For The Advancement Of National Transformation

Bako Abdul Usman (Co-Convener – #ResumeOrResign)

For: Campaign For Democracy

