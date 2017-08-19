We are happy and elated to celebrate Buhari’s return – Maiduguri youths

Maiduguri – Hundreds of jubilant youths in Maiduguri on Saturday trooped to the streets to celebrate the return of President Muhammad Buhari from medical vacation.

The youth including women and children gathered at Bulunkutu area of Maiduguri, to celebrate the safe return of Buhari.



Youths in cheerful mood were going round the metropolis, carrying posters, beating drums and chanting solidarity songs in Hausa “Baba Oyoyo and Sai Baba Buhari”, meaning welcome home and Up Buhari.

A cross section of the demonstrating youths, who spoke with NAN, described the return of Buhari as “well come development”.

Elhassan Mustapha, one of the youths, said that they were holding a rally to celebrate the return of President Buhari.

“We are happy and elated to celebrate Buhari’s return,” he said.

Aliyu Zain, another resident, described the development as “joyous’, noting that God has blessed Nigeria by sending the president back in good health condition.

Zain expressed the hope that Buhari would continue with his work to provide employment, end insurgency and move Nigeria forward.

Also, Malam Danladi Danbatta, a civil servant, said that elders in the area had donated a ram and soft drinks to the youth, to enable them celebrate in good mood.

“I am happy and donated 20 cartons of soft drinks and one other person slaughtered a ram while others also donated soft drinks to the jubilant youths.

“We pray God to enrich his health to enable him serve the people better,” he said.

Danbatta called on Nigerians to support the president to enable him discharge his duties effectively.

Malam Said Abbah, another resident, also commended Nigerians for their support and understanding during the president’s absence.

NAN reports that the rally was peaceful and lasted for several hours in the evening. (NAN)

