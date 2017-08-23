We Have Depleted the Profile of Our National Athletes, says Dalung

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has blamed Nigeria’s poor performances in sports to the inability to groom and replace aging professional athletes with younger talents

Dalung said this on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving Nigeria gymnasts that participated at the 2017 Regional African Gymnastics Championship in South Africa.

The 11 gymnasts comprise a boy and 10 girls, particularly a five-year old.

Team Nigeria won two gold medals and nine bronze at levels 4-9 of the championship.

Dalung thanked Coach Anthony Asuquo for his determination in grassroots sports development.

“I thank the coach for his determination in grassroots sports development. I discover that we have depleted the profile of our national athletes.

“This has led us to recycle our professional athletes which has resulted to our poor podium performances.

“When I came on board, I came up with a policy of massive grassroots sports development. I have not pretended over this, it will remain the focus and policy in the ministry.

“We must encourage young athletes; we must discover young athletes, develop them so that they can realise their potential.

“I think the gymnastic federation, with others, have keyed into this policy.

“We must practically demonstrate this, and in demonstrating this, we must get younger people involved and much younger ages should be attracted into sports.

“They should be encouraged and supported so that they can develop,’’ he said.

Dalung, who was very impressed with the performance of the five-year old gymnast, Lara Anot who won her first bronze medal, said more younger gymnasts should be trained.

“If we can get more five-year old gymnasts to win medals for the country, in the next five years, Nigeria will have athletes that will dominate the gymnastics space for the next 10 to 15 years before retiring.

“Therefore, I congratulate our great gymnasts for making us proud,’’ he said.

Dalung directed the acting permanent secretary of the ministry to ensure that the financial assistance due to the team was released.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post We Have Depleted the Profile of Our National Athletes, says Dalung appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

