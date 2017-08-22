We Have Issues With Buhari Going To London For Treatment – Martin Onovo – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
We Have Issues With Buhari Going To London For Treatment – Martin Onovo
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Martin Onovo, says the party has issues with President Muhammadu Buhari travelling to London to receive medical attention. Speaking on Tuesday when he appeared on Channels …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!