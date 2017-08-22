We have only spent 14% of World Bank loan – Oyo govt – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
We have only spent 14% of World Bank loan – Oyo govt
The Nation Newspaper
Oyo State government said on Tuesday it has spent only 14 percent of the $200millon loan received from the World Bank following the August 26, 2011 flood disaster that claimed hundreds of lives and property worth several millions of naira. The loan …
Illegal building conversion attracts N25m fine in Oyo state
22 private radio stations to be shut down in Ibadan – Oyo Govt
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!