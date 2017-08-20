Pages Navigation Menu

We have stabilised Arik Air operations — New management

Posted on Aug 20, 2017

The Managing Director of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, on Friday said the operations of the airline had been stabilised following the intervention of the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON). Briefing journalists in Lagos, Ilegbodu commended the measures put in place by AMCON to revive the airline within the last few months. “The airline…

