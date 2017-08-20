Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘We knew the ship was doomed’: USS Indianapolis survivor recalls four days in shark-filled sea – Washington Post

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


National Geographic

'We knew the ship was doomed': USS Indianapolis survivor recalls four days in shark-filled sea
Washington Post
It was a sweltering July night, about 110 degrees, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. The USS Indianapolis had just completed a top-secret mission to deliver the contents of an atomic bomb to Tinian, one of the Northern Mariana Islands. That bomb
Wreckage of USS Indianapolis, Lost for 72 Years, Is Found in the PacificNew York Times
USS Indianapolis discovered 18000 feet below Pacific surfaceFOX 61
USS Indianapolis: WWII warship wreckage found 72 years after being sunk by Japanese submarineABC Online
The Independent –Fox 59 –BBC News –Los Angeles Times
all 175 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.