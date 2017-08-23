Pages Navigation Menu

‘We need fear nothing,’ Burkina Faso bishop says following terrorist attack – Catholic Culture

Posted on Aug 23, 2017


'We need fear nothing,' Burkina Faso bishop says following terrorist attack
Following an August 13 jihadist terrorist attack in Burkina Faso's capital, a bishop encouraged the Catholic faithful not to be afraid. Preaching at the nation's largest Marian shrine, Auxiliary Bishop Leopold Ouedraogo of Ouagadougou said: Some people
