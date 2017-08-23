Pages Navigation Menu

We never banned songs by Olamide, Davido, 9ice – NBC – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

We never banned songs by Olamide, Davido, 9ice – NBC
Vanguard
ABUJA- The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has refuted the report that it banned songs by major Nigerian musicians: Olamide, Davido and 9ice having considered them offensive for broadcast. Olamide, Davido and 9ice. Some of the banned songs …
