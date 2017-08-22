We no longer issue visas to Nigerians – Netherlands Embassy

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria, on Tuesday reminded Nigerians that it was no longer in the business of issuing them visas. The Embassy’s Charge d’ Affaires, Mr Michel Deleen, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Lagos that the Embassy had since 2013 swapped its visa issuance processes in Nigeria. Deleen said that the Embassy had since 2013 swapped its visas issuance to Nigerians with the French Consulate General in Lagos and the Embassy of Belgium in Abuja.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

