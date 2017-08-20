We will not partner with secular artistes –RCCG – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
We will not partner with secular artistes –RCCG
The Punch
The Redeemed Christian Church of God has unveiled its official music record label, One Hallelujah Records The label which is already home to popular gospel saxophonist, Kunle Ajayi, will focus on using its reach and spread to specially project gospel …
We are focused on the singers of the gospel, not secular artistes-RCCG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!