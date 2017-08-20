We will not partner with secular artistes –RCCG – The Punch

Pages Navigation Menu

We will not partner with secular artistes –RCCG
The Redeemed Christian Church of God has unveiled its official music record label, One Hallelujah Records The label which is already home to popular gospel saxophonist, Kunle Ajayi, will focus on using its reach and spread to specially project gospel …
