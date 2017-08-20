We will partner with GE, others in diversifying the economy and creating jobs – Minister









Okechukwu Enelamah, minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, has said that the Federal Government would partner General Electric and all stakeholders in diversifying the Nigerian economy in a bid to creating more jobs.

“We want to emphasis the importance of the partnership with the private sector in diversifying the economy. In growing the Nigerian economy in creating jobs, our assurance is that we will work with you and other partners in our efforts to creating more jobs,’’ Enelamah said.

The minister disclosed this in Calabar during a facility tour of Calabar Free Trade Zone and project Emerald, multimodal facility that is nearing completion. The minister, who hinted that the objective of the visit was to position GE as a trusted partner supporting the sustainable development of Nigerian economy through sustainable investment in advanced infrastructure, technologies and solutions. Also, to demonstrate that GE is a localised champion, a reliable partner of the Federal Government in the economic transformation and diversification agenda”.

The minister said the vision of the Federal Government is to work with all relevant stakeholders– government, private sector, and agencies to boost Nigeria’s investment attractiveness which entails improving the ease of doing business, attracting foreign direct investment, growing the contribution of non-oil economy to the gross domestic product .

According to the minister, “the most important thing coming here is to enable us appreciate what we are doing, in the zone, as a whole, what GE is doing in particular, what is clear, there is a common purpose what GE wants and what Nigeria wants to do, the rate of partnership is very strong, look at the pillars, you talk about in terms of local production, in terms of employing people locally, in terms of supply chain, both local suppliers and international suppliers, all these are part of our economic diversification strategy and plans.” “We will continue the partnership and take it further with a renewed sense of commitment and urgency as both side will benefit in doing thing faster for the reason that we need our people to be employed,” he further said.

In his remarks, Lazarus Angbaso, president & CEO, GE Business Operations Nigeria, saidwith over four decades of corporate presence in Nigeria, GE is a long standing partner of the Nigerian government and its people, GE would continue to demonstrate our commitment to the development of multiple sectors through partnership with government and the private sector

According to Angbaso, Calabar, Multi-modal facility will create direct and indirect jobs through our supply chain and offers business opportunity for Nigerian suppliers and professionals, the socio-economic impact will start right from the host communities to the host communities to the larger society. He also disclosed that the facility serves as a hub for Nigeria to provide locally services which hitherto, it would have otherwise, sourced extremely, thereby empowering Nigerians with capabilities to create value for themselves.

MIKE ABANG, Calabar

The post We will partner with GE, others in diversifying the economy and creating jobs – Minister appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

