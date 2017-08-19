ASUU Vs FG: How Long A Notice Does A Responsive Government Need? – The News
|
The News
|
ASUU Vs FG: How Long A Notice Does A Responsive Government Need?
The News
From left: Former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Nasir Isa; President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi; and the Vice President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, at a news conference on the state of the nation in Abuja on Monday …
We won't go back to class until govt meets our demands–ASUU president, Prof. Ogunyemi
ASUU: Strike continues – Nigerian lecturers
ASUU accuses FG of lying
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!