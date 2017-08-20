Welcome Back.. Uhuru, Ruto to grace Waiguru inauguration – ZIPO.CO.KE
Welcome Back.. Uhuru, Ruto to grace Waiguru inauguration
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto will on on Tuesday, August 22, attend Governor-elect Anne Waiguru's swearing-in ceremony. Zipo.co.ke has learn that the Kirinyaga event had been planned for Monday but was pushed back by a day to …
