We’ll create awareness of Squash in Nigeria, says NSF President

The President of Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF), Boye Oyerinde, on Monday in Abuja said that the federation was set to create awareness of the game in Nigeria.

Oyerinde stated that the federation would organise grassroots programmes that would propagate the sport.

“We have allowances and we are going to see how we can create awareness of the game in the next six months to one year.

“I’m happy that I have a technical team that is committed to work to make me realise my dream.

“We will go to schools and introduce the game to them, we have coaches on ground that will teach them and this is the best way to popularise the game,’’ he said.

Oyerinde said that the major problem of Squash was visibility.

“We need the help of the traditional and new media to assist in making squash popular because not many people know about it like football and some other sports,’’ he said

The president added that the federation would also organise coaching courses for coaches and referees which will raise the standard of the game.

The post We'll create awareness of Squash in Nigeria, says NSF President appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

