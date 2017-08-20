Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’ll deploy suitable technologies to promote SMEs ―Minister – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

We'll deploy suitable technologies to promote SMEs ―Minister
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
MINISTER of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, on Sunday, stated that the ministry will continue to deploy suitable technologies for the promotion of small, medium enterprises (SMEs) with a view to ensuring economic diversification and …
Nigeria to deepen efforts in promoting raw materials development: ministerNews Ghana

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.