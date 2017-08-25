We’ll use Nov polls to make a statement – NDLP

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The National Democratic Liberty Party, NDLP, yesterday said it will use the November election to make a political statement of the intention of the party to take over the leadership of Nigeria, with the calliber of the candidate it will field for the governorship election.

The South East Vice Chairman of NDLP, Chief Ibe Okonkwo stated this while speaking with newsmen in Nnewi. He noted that his party is not just going to participate in the governorship election in Anambra state, but will come out victorious at the polls because of the caliber of the candidate who will fly the party’s flag.

“NDLP intends to sweep the poll by bringing a very credible candidate who will knock off candidates of other political parties in the governorship election after which, the party would proceed to becoming the biggest opposition party ahead the 2019 general elections in the country.”

Chief Okonkwo thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC for registering the party, adding that the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Umaru Mohammed Maizabura, has always maintained that the party would serve as good opposition ahead of 2019. He added that even before then that the Anambra State governorship election would serve as a test case for the party to convince doubting Thomases of what it would do in 2019.

Asked how it intend to wrestle power out of the hands of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Okonkwo said “the incumbent Governor, Chief Willie Obiano’s inability to deliver on his campaign promises is the basis for the victory of NDLP.

“None of the candidates of other political parties will stand a chance against our yet to be unveiled flag bearer. We have impeccable people contesting and we will come out with the best among them; a manager of human and material resources with the burning passion to restore the lost glory of Anambra State.

“We urge the good people of Anambra State to join the moving train of NDLP and experience a positive change that would reinstate the pride of the state in the comity of states in Nigeria.”

