Wembley not working very well for Tottenham- Courtois

Chelsea shot-stopper doesn’t think the change of home ground for Tottenham will do the team good.

Spurs switched base to Wembley this season to allow for redevelopment work at White Hart Lane but got started on a losing note as they went down 1-2 to Chelsea in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture.

And the defeat which made it seven in their last nine appearances at Wembley makes Courtois believes they might continue to struggle if the home support are unable to create a more intimidating atmosphere.

“It feels a bit different because obviously their home ground is not this one,” he said. “They have the capacity now to bring a lot of fans into the stadium.

“If they make more noise it would be better for them but in the first half, if you have to put some noise over the speakers to make some atmosphere, I don’t think it is working very well.

“In the second half they were pressing and 70,000 people started to wake up. There is obviously more than the 40,000 [36,284] at White Hart Lane.

“The only difference is that they are more separated from the pitch than at White Hart Lane, where you feel more pressure when they are pressing and the pitch is smaller. That is probably better for them.

“Wembley is an amazing stadium and makes you want to play even better, it is like a Champions League game where you can rise above yourself.

“All the teams that come here, instead of being impressed, they will give more, so for Spurs it won’t be easy.

“But if they have their fans, with 80-90,000 people, they can make it difficult for a lot of teams.”

