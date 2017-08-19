Wenger: Kolasinac Is Very Strong

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger says defender Sead Kolasinac may be the strongest player he has ever managed.

Kolasinac joined Arsenal from Schalke on a free transfer in the summer and has impressed with his strength.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina defender has impressed the Arsenal fans with his strength and Wenger has noticed it too.

“He is naturally strong,” Wenger told reporters. “He uses quite well the strength of his body without violence and when he intervenes it doesn’t look to be a foul, he just uses his body strength.

“It is an important quality to help adapt to the Premier League.”

“He has the capacity to repeat runs, and we noticed when we watched him play that he is quite dangerous in the final third,” Wenger said.

“He already has some assists since he came here, so overall maybe he is not a glamorous dribbler but the quality of his runs is very efficient.”

