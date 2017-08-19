Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’re sorry for supporting El-Rufai’s election‎ – Group to Southern Kaduna

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A group, Concerned Southern Kaduna APC Youth, has apologised to their members and people in the area over the role it played in ensuring that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was elected as governor of Kaduna State. The group said it never expected the kind of treatment meted to their communities, religious and traditional rulers in view […]

We’re sorry for supporting El-Rufai’s election‎ – Group to Southern Kaduna

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.