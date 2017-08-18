Pages Navigation Menu

West Brom Register Interest In Mamadou Sakho

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

West Brom have made an enquiry for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

It was reported earlier in the summer that Sakho would make his way to either West Brom or Crystal Palace after falling out of favour with Jurgen Klopp. However, neither team has so far been willing to stump up the £30m asking price for the 26-year-old.

The BBC report that manager Tony Pulis “is now talking” to Liverpool to sound out a potential transfer in case Manchester City return with a second bid for Jonny Evans who was the subject of a surprising £18m offer earlier this week.

Sakho has been completely frozen out of Liverpool first team action by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, despite the club’s difficulty in defending set pieces.

The Baggies got off to a winning start away to Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend when new signing Ahmed Hegazi gave the travelling side the only goal of the game on 31 minutes.

