Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’ve commenced process of recovering 11bn loan – BoI assures Reps – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

We've commenced process of recovering 11bn loan – BoI assures Reps
TheNewsGuru
The Bank of Industry (BoI) has said that the N11b owed it by 53 debtors will be fully recovered irrespective of litigation by some of the debtors. The Managing Director of the Bank, Olukayode Pitan said the recovery drive has already begun. *770# Mobile.
House C'ttee Alleges Threat to BoI over N8bn Bad DebtsNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.