What Actor Chidi Chikere Doing With Live Python (Photos)
Actor Tchidi Chikere handles a live python with his bare hands.
The Nollywood thespian and Movie producer who took a pose with the harmless creature wrote on shared the picture on his Instagram handle.
He wrote alongside the picture: “A poor harmless creature…can’t even harm a chicken.”
Well, this is actually a contrast to reality as in Igbo land where he came from, pythons are usually known to be deeply obessed with chickens. They eat the eggs of hens and sometimes kill them.
Though the are generally revered in espeically the ancient Igbo communities and often worshipped, pythons are feared whenever they near chickens
Odiegwu
The post What Actor Chidi Chikere Doing With Live Python (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!