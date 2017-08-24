What Buhari should do to those behind hate speeches – Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Thursday urged the Federal Government to apprehend and prosecute religious and traditional leaders involved in spreading hate speeches. Speaking at the 25th Anniversary Event of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, the monarch said government agencies should invoke relevant sections of the law to prosecute those […]

