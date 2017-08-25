What Buhari told APC, PDP leaders in closed-door meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a closed door meeting with select leaders of the ruling APC and PDP. During the meeting, he thanked those in attendance for finding time from their schedules to come all the way to Abuja to see him. “This visit signifies the unity of Nigeria. It is not a party […]

What Buhari told APC, PDP leaders in closed-door meeting

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

