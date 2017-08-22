What Buhari Told Service Chiefs About IPOB’s Secret Army, Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 22, presided over a council meeting with the country’s service chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja.

It is understood that those who attended the meeting that lasted three hours include the national security adviser, service chiefs, and the inspector-general.

Speaking after the meeting, Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, disclosed that the issue of the alleged Secret Service of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Boko Haram menace and the various security threats plaguing the country were among what was discussed at the closed-door meeting.

He said President Buhari has given some directives including tackling the threats, which, he said, would be carried out by the military and the security agencies soon.

The CDS also said that Buhari was briefed on issues such as Biafra agitation, Boko Haram, kidnappings and quit notice.

His words: “We have been meeting with Mr. President for the last three hours. We updated him on all security issues around the country, within the country and outside the country, where our troops are.” “Of course, we have just updated him because he is aware of what’s been happening. He has been receiving regular briefings from the acting president and he has also been going through the print media and electronic media to follow the happenings in the country. “After the meeting, he has directed on some areas we should look at so as to enhance our operations in the country.” “The issues of security, every security threat, all security threats were treated one after the other ranging from terrorism to kidnapping, herdsmen/farmers clash, to IPOB issue.” “In his address to the nation, he talked about the unity of the nation which is non-negotiable. We have all been fully instructed to ensure that that directive is carried out to the letter.” “We are going to enhance our operations in all the areas we need to do that. Like I said, he has given the necessary directives which will be carried out by the military and the security agencies.”

The post What Buhari Told Service Chiefs About IPOB’s Secret Army, Boko Haram appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

