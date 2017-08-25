Pages Navigation Menu

What Buhari’s meeting with opposition governors, leaders means – Shehu Sani

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani has stated that the meeting between the opposition party and President Muhammadu Buhari carries a strong message. According to him, it tells the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that President Buhari was putting the country first before political or personal issues. President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

