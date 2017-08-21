What Buhari’s return has done to Nigeria – IPAC
The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has said that the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria after over 100 days of medical vacation in London has doused tension nationwide. In a statement, yesterday in Abuja, IPAC chairman Mohammad Nalado said Buhari’s return had put to rest the political crisis which wrecked the country while he […]
What Buhari’s return has done to Nigeria – IPAC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!