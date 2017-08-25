Pages Navigation Menu

What governors told Buhari during Aso Rock‎ meeting

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi on Friday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the release of Paris Club refund to all governors. Umahi, while giving the commendation also applauded Buhari for treating all governors equally “irrespective of party affiliation.” He made the remark when governors met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

