Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Happened to the Promise by Exchanges not to List Contentious Hard Fork Currencies?

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Cryptocurrency exchanges have always been pretty odd creatures. More specifically, they are centralized entities whom people trust with their cryptocurrency balances. These companies also vowed never to list any contentious hard fork coins on their platforms. As we all know by now, that has not been the case whatsoever. Any hard fork on the BTC … Continue reading What Happened to the Promise by Exchanges not to List Contentious Hard Fork Currencies?

The post What Happened to the Promise by Exchanges not to List Contentious Hard Fork Currencies? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.