What I expect from new Minister of State for Labour – Ngige

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment on Friday told Prof. Stephen Ocheni, new Labour Minister of State, that the Ministry would rely on his experience to improve and deliver on its 2018 budget. A statement signed by Samuel Olowokere, Deputy Director Press, said Ngige stated this during the assumption of office of the minister […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

