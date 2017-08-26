Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Igbo leaders must tell Nnamdi Kanu – Ezeife

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has advised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government on what it must not do to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, and his followers. Ezeife said crushing the group will not help in the search for enduring peace and resolution of the […]

What Igbo leaders must tell Nnamdi Kanu – Ezeife

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.