What is JAMB’s Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) – Find Out!

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

JAMB Central Admission Processing System – CAPS Meaning. The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has reportedly launched a new System of Admissions – The Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) in order to improve transparency in the Admission 2017/2018 Admissions process.  According to a participant, the new policy is expected to make provision for a ‘market place’ …

