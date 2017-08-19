Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What is life without friends! – Daily Pioneer

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

What is life without friends!
Daily Pioneer
Earlier this month, there were celebrations of Friendship Day. I really cannot say whether it is appropriate to just assign one day in a year as Friendship Day. Friendship has been rated as one of the most beautiful relationships in the life of any
Peculiar Okafor: Why You are Hurt By Fake FriendsBellaNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.