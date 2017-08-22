What Rats Did Inside Buhari’s Office – Presidency Reveals

The Senior special assistant to the President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, has explained why the President is currently working from his home office after returning from a long medical vacation in London.

Speaking to Thisday, Shehu said the President’s main office was devastated by rodents, who caused damage a lot of damage to the furniture and air conditioning units during the three months period of disuse.

Although Shehu Garba didn’t state when the renovation would be completed, he revealed that the maintenance company had been asked to speed up its pace of work.

The post What Rats Did Inside Buhari’s Office – Presidency Reveals appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

