What? See The Terrible Results Of University Of Benin Postgraduate Students.. Very Poor (Photos)
I am using this opportunity to call on the management of uniben to look at the postgraduate students results of the electrical/electronics department released August 1,2017
Less than 25% of students had credit in all seven courses after 1year lecture period with exams taken once
Some lecturers in the department have joy in seeing students return for extra year….
This is just too poor
Please help move to frontpage
Some Photos of results sheet attached….
PP:Pass proceed to project
FW:Fail Withdraw
