What You Don’t Know About Ghanian Striker Raphael Dwamena Travel To Uk By Wednesday

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena will travel to the UK within the next 48 hours to undergo a medical ahead of his move to English Premier League side Brighton, agents close to the deal have told Ghana’s leading football news outfit



Brighton have agreed terms of the move with his Swiss club FC Zurich to sign the Ghana international for an undisclosed fee.

The Seagulls had an initial £8m bid for Dwamena rejected with Ghanasoccernet.com revealing that FC Zurich wanted 15m euros (£13.7m).

The 21-year-old has also agreed personal terms, with the move subject to a work permit and international clearance.

This comes after Ghana’s leading football news outfit www.ghanasoccernet.com exclusively revealed the newly-promoted Premier League side’s interest in the Ghana attacker last week.

Dwamena will travel to the UK for the medical within the next two days before the deal is sealed.

“The 21-year-old striker has also agreed personal terms with the club and is now awaiting clearance to travel to the UK for his medical,” a Brighton statement read on Monday.

Dwamena scored 30 goals in 38 games last season for Austrian club Lustenau and Zurich, who were promoted back to the Super League.

He joined Zurich from second tier Lustenau in January for just £250,000, but the Swiss outfit have been holding out for a significant seven-figure fee.

Dwamena has hit the ground running in the Super League this season with two goals in four games, both against Zurich’s city rivals Grasshoppers.

He recently hit a hat-trick against minnows FC Chippis in the Swiss Cup and scored twice on his debut for Ghana in June in a 4-0 win against Ethiopia.

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena will travel to the UK within the next 48 hours to undergo a medical ahead of his move to English Premier League side Brighton, agents close to the deal have told Ghana’s leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com.

Brighton have agreed terms of the move with his Swiss club FC Zurich to sign the Ghana international for an undisclosed fee.

The Seagulls had an initial £8m bid for Dwamena rejected with Ghanasoccernet.com revealing that FC Zurich wanted 15m euros (£13.7m).

The 21-year-old has also agreed personal terms, with the move subject to a work permit and international clearance.

This comes after Ghana’s leading football news outfit www.ghanasoccernet.com exclusively revealed the newly-promoted Premier League side’s interest in the Ghana attacker last week.

Dwamena will travel to the UK for the medical within the next two days before the deal is sealed.

“The 21-year-old striker has also agreed personal terms with the club and is now awaiting clearance to travel to the UK for his medical,” a Brighton statement read on Monday.

Dwamena scored 30 goals in 38 games last season for Austrian club Lustenau and Zurich, who were promoted back to the Super League.

He joined Zurich from second tier Lustenau in January for just £250,000, but the Swiss outfit have been holding out for a significant seven-figure fee.

Dwamena has hit the ground running in the Super League this season with two goals in four games, both against Zurich’s city rivals Grasshoppers.

He recently hit a hat-trick against minnows FC Chippis in the Swiss Cup and scored twice on his debut for Ghana in June in a 4-0 win against Ethiopia.

Ghanasoccernet

The post What You Don’t Know About Ghanian Striker Raphael Dwamena Travel To Uk By Wednesday appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

